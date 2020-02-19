Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of MAXIMUS worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 64,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.