Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,278 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hologic by 62.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 280,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 13,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

