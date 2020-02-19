Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Trex worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,144. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

