Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,548 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Timken worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $19,323,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

TKR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

