Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,265 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Independent Bank worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,894,000 after buying an additional 150,695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Independent Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 31,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $821,281.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $1,714,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

INDB traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

