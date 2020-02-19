Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Tech Data worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECD shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. 8,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,799. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

