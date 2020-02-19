Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,914 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Masco worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 124,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Masco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 302,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Masco by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

