Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AGCO worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,355,000 after buying an additional 160,040 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $49,683,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 59.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 192,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 139,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

