Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,614 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Qualys worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Qualys by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. 81,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

