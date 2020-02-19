Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,869 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 84,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,437. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.