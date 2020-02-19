Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Ameris Bancorp worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.