Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,374 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Evergy worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

