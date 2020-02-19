Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,681 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $466,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.78. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,372. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

