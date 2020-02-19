Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

