Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,536 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of MGIC Investment worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 524.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $284,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 78,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.