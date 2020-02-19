Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Incyte worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.