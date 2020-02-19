Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

NYSE COO traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $359.11. 30,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,289. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $278.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

