Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of ABM Industries worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

