Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $22,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after buying an additional 225,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after buying an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.