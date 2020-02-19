ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $236.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.54 million and the highest is $239.20 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $228.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $948.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $951.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.10 million, with estimates ranging from $964.47 million to $980.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

