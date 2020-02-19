Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Progress Software worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,098,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 214,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.79. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

