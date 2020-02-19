Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00009121 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $370,757.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

