ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 347.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.76% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,754. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.