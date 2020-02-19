Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Proto Labs worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.47. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

