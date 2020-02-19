Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Director Purchases $47,910.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

