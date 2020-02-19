PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of PTC worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,496. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60 and a beta of 1.09. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

