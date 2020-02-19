PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.13.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 727,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Insiders sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,486,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,404,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

