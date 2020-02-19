PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of PVH worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PVH by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. 13,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,175. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

