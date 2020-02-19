PVH Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

PVH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

