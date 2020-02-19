QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.98 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $188,039.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EXX, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, QASH has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, GOPAX, EXX, Gate.io, Liquid, Hotbit, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.