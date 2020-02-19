QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (NASDAQ:IOFB) Critical Comparison

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 1 1 0 2.50 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.47% 11.60% 1.13% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $294.84 million 2.27 $57.41 million $3.66 11.55 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

QCR beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

