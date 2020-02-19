QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

NYSE QTS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 465,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 443.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

