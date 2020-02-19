Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,129. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

