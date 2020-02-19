Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Reaches $9.18 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $76,739.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, GOPAX and Gate.io. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.