Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

QD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Qudian stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $666.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Qudian by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Qudian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qudian by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,972,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

