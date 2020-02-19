QuickX Protocol Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $61,866.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,180,774 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

