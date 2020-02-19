Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Position Raised by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 3,678,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

