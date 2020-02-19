Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $6,104.00 and $5.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,296,249 coins and its circulating supply is 15,874,837 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

