Raise (RAISE) Market Capitalization Tops $210,595.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $210,595.00 and $14,750.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

