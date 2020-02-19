Rapids (RPD) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $829,266.00 and $63.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.