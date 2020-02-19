Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $817,102.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Ethfinex, Hotbit and ABCC. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $817,102.00 and approximately $105,967.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinrail, Ethfinex, HADAX, ABCC, IDEX, DDEX, BitForex, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

