Raymond James Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Market Perform

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 58,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,335. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Creative Planning grew its position in bluebird bio by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in bluebird bio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in bluebird bio by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 192,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in bluebird bio by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 230,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

