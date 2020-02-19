Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.

RDI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

