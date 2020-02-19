RealChain (RCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,750.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $184,495.00 and $3,750.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,130,518 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.