RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 72,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $3,983,855.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. RealPage has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

