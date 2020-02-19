Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

