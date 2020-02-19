Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. Realty Income also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of O traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 1,254,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

