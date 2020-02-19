Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN):

2/18/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from to .

1/27/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 324,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

