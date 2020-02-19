Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $127.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

2/6/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a “positive” rating.

1/27/2020 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Twilio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TWLO opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,057. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

