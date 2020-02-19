Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $639,807.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, OKEx and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

